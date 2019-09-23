CAMPBELL, Avis Amelia:
Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and John, Annette, Ray, Marlene and David. Dearly loved Granny Avis of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Avis' life will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Wednesday, September 25, at 2pm, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 254 Herbert Street, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 23, 2019