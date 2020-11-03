JACKSON, Averley Dawn
(nee Waldron):
(Of Gore) Aged 76 years. (Peacefully) On Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Dunstan Hospital, Clyde. Loved and treasured wife of Tommy* Jackson. Adored and respected mother of Phillip. Loved daughter of Charles* and Nellie* Waldron. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John* Waldron, Grace* and Alan* Green, Bernard* Waldron, Philip and Margaret Waldron. Loved sister-in-law of Mary* and Joe* Keown, Vi* and Norman* McPherson, Ian* Jackson, Annie and Stan* Black, Daphne* and Mick* Perry, Karen and Ernie Byars, and loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Averley's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Thursday, November 5, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 57 Newcastle Street, Clyde 9330.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020