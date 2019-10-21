VAN DAM, Audrey Muriel
(nee Alderson):
Passed away peacefully at Rowena Jackson on Friday, October 18, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Simon and Ethel Alderson. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved mother of Andrew and Kathryn. Loved step mother of David, Robyn and Geoff. Loved Nana of Olivia, Georgia, and Ellen. Loved Oma of Claudia, Milly, and Matthew. Loved step-daughter of Eunice. Loved sister of Russel, Arnold, Colin, Evelyn, Gwen, Joan, Doug and Wallace. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland can be left at the service. A funeral to celebrate the life of Audrey will be held on Friday, October 25, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Interment at Eastern Cemetery will follow. Messages to 12 Galway Street, Invercargill or to Audrey's tribute page at fraserfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019