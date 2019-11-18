MURDOCH, Audrey Isabel:
Peacefully in the loving care of Vickery Court on Saturday 16 November 2019, aged 95. Beloved wife of the late Harold Stanley (Stan). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Emerald, Gay and Owen Thwaites. A much loved sister and sister-in-law of Roy and *Gladys McLellan, *Valmai and *George Barclay, *Eric McLellan and Laureen. Loved Nana to all her grandchildren. A service to celebrate Audrey's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Tuesday 19 November at 2.30pm followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 471 Waikawa Curio Bay Road, RD1, Tokanui 9884, or to Audrey's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019