MILLS, Audrey Emily Kyra
(née Kelly):
Born February 10, 1926. Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, at Middlemore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Edward John (Eddie). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Max, John and Glenys, Jo and Harold, and Bronwyn and Danielle. Much loved Nana of James and Asal, Kirsten, Michael, Ben and Bianca, Kelly and Chad, Jordan and Skye, Ned, Sean, and Old Nana to Gus, Ella, Carter, Beauden, Issac, Camilla, Jono and Ruby. Thank you to Ward 5, Middlemore Hospital, for the wonderful care of our Mum. Audrey will be greatly missed.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 29, 2020