Audrey MILLS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey MILLS.
Death Notice

MILLS, Audrey Emily Kyra
(née Kelly):
Born February 10, 1926. Passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020, at Middlemore Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Edward John (Eddie). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Max, John and Glenys, Jo and Harold, and Bronwyn and Danielle. Much loved Nana of James and Asal, Kirsten, Michael, Ben and Bianca, Kelly and Chad, Jordan and Skye, Ned, Sean, and Old Nana to Gus, Ella, Carter, Beauden, Issac, Camilla, Jono and Ruby. Thank you to Ward 5, Middlemore Hospital, for the wonderful care of our Mum. Audrey will be greatly missed.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.