CLAY,
Audrey Olive (nee Colvin):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence (Clarrie), late of Mokotua. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jo (Oxford), Colin and Christine, Charlie and Ann (Cromwell), and Janice and Ross (Arrowtown). Loving Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill. Messages to 38 McIvor Road, RD 6, Invercargill 9876, or to Audrey's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, 2020