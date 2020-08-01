Audrey CLAY

Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
Death Notice


logoCLAY,
Audrey Olive (nee Colvin):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence (Clarrie), late of Mokotua. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jo (Oxford), Colin and Christine, Charlie and Ann (Cromwell), and Janice and Ross (Arrowtown). Loving Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill. Messages to 38 McIvor Road, RD 6, Invercargill 9876, or to Audrey's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

