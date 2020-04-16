CLAY,
Audrey Olive (nee Colvin):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Clarence (Clarrie), late of Mokotua. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jo (Oxford), Colin and Christine, Charlie and Ann (Cromwell), and Janice and Ross (Arrowtown). Loving Grandma and Great-Grandma of all her grand, great and great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A private cremation has taken place. Messages to 38 McIvor Road, RD 6, Invercargill 9876 or to Audrey's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020