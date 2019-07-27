ALLAN, Audrey Dorothy:
Peacefully at Clair House, on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Aged 86 years. Long-time companion of Lindsay. Adored and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Warren Livingstone and Vicky and Mike Batchelor. Treasured Nana of Bradley and Becky, Rhys, Rhyarna, Baylee and Jesse. Doting Great-Nana of Mason. The funeral service for Audrey will be held at J Fraser and Sons, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 52 Purdue St, Invercargill. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 27 to July 29, 2019