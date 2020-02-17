SMITH, Ashley:
On Thursday, February 13, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved husband of Avis, loved father of Ross and Lyn Smith, Debra and Phil Wilkins, and Clinton Smith. Grandfather to Michelle and Bradley Wilkins, Courtney and Tony Smith.
Rest in peace and thank you for the memories.
A special thank you to Dr Ewan Adam for his tireless efforts, care and support. As per Ashley's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 49C Queens Drive, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 17, 2020