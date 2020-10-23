PARKER, Ashley Francis:
Of Cromwell, formerly Dunedin. Passed peacefully at Dunstan Hospital on October 21, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Linda, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Sharon and Mark Scobie (Invercargill), Tracey Parker (Dunedin), much loved and proud grandfather of Thomas and Kate Scobie; Nathan and Fraser Waters, and brother and brother-in-law of Max and Anne. In lieu of flowers a donation may be left for St John Ambulance. A service to celebrate Ash's life will be held Cromwell Golf Club, Neplusultra Street, Cromwell, on Tuesday, October 27, at 1.00pm followed by a private cremation. Messages to 3A Kirtle Place, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020