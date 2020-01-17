Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 p.m. Bert at Cromwell & Districts Presbyterian Church 10 Elspeth Street View Map Death Notice



Arthur Everard Albert (Bert):

At his home in Cromwell, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Beth, and the late Suzanne, loved partner of the late Joan Cross and friend of Marilyn Wilkinson. Dearly loved Dad of Eleanor and Owen Hooper, Everard and Lucy Sim, Elizabeth (Anne) and John McDonald, Warren and the late Sue Carey, Fairlie and Nilanthi, and John. Cherished Grandad and great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Ruth Hemera and Olive Sim, and much loved Uncle Bert of his nephews and nieces. A service will be held for Bert at Cromwell & Districts Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth Street, on Monday, January 20, at 2.00pm. Grateful thanks to Dr Greg White, doctors and staff at Dunstan Hospital and staff of Otago Community Hospice for their medical care. Special thanks to the management of Golden View Lifestyle Village. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Otago Community Hospice and left at the service. Messages to Golden View Lifestyle Village, 74 Kanuka Drive, Cromwell 9384.







SIM,Arthur Everard Albert (Bert):At his home in Cromwell, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Beth, and the late Suzanne, loved partner of the late Joan Cross and friend of Marilyn Wilkinson. Dearly loved Dad of Eleanor and Owen Hooper, Everard and Lucy Sim, Elizabeth (Anne) and John McDonald, Warren and the late Sue Carey, Fairlie and Nilanthi, and John. Cherished Grandad and great-Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Ruth Hemera and Olive Sim, and much loved Uncle Bert of his nephews and nieces. A service will be held for Bert at Cromwell & Districts Presbyterian Church, 10 Elspeth Street, on Monday, January 20, at 2.00pm. Grateful thanks to Dr Greg White, doctors and staff at Dunstan Hospital and staff of Otago Community Hospice for their medical care. Special thanks to the management of Golden View Lifestyle Village. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Otago Community Hospice and left at the service. Messages to Golden View Lifestyle Village, 74 Kanuka Drive, Cromwell 9384. Published in Southland Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020

