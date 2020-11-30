MOLENAAR, Arthur (Aart):
After long illnesses Aart passed away after a stoic honourable battle with his loving family by his side on Friday, November 27, 2020, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband of Rita, and loved and respected father of Peter, and Anna. A service to celebrate Aart's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Tuesday, December 1, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with the interment at the Greenpoint Cemetery. All welcome back home on the farm at Greenhills for afternoon tea. Messages to 44 McLaughlan Road, Greenpoint, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020