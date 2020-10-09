Arthur LEAF

Guest Book
  • "a great all star"
    - jon dewit
  • "Condolences to the family. A cheerful man always."
    - Bronnie Chalmers
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Death Notice


logoLEAF, Arthur Joseph (Haki):
Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy (Perth), Daryl and Kylie (Perth). Dearly loved grandad of Matthew, Pia and Chris, and Tegan. Dearly loved great-grandad of Brooklyn. Loved son of the late Bill and Hera Leaf. Arthur was a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Southland Hospital Medical Ward for their devoted care and respect of Arthur. A Celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10.00am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 58 Alburn Road, RD 2, Invercargill or on Arthur's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.