LEAF, Arthur Joseph (Haki):
Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on Thursday, October 8, 2020, aged 73 years. Beloved husband of the late Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Tracy (Perth), Daryl and Kylie (Perth). Dearly loved grandad of Matthew, Pia and Chris, and Tegan. Dearly loved great-grandad of Brooklyn. Loved son of the late Bill and Hera Leaf. Arthur was a dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and Uncle. Family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Southland Hospital Medical Ward for their devoted care and respect of Arthur. A Celebration of Arthur's life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 10.00am, at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 58 Alburn Road, RD 2, Invercargill or on Arthur's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 9, 2020