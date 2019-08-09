LACHENY, Arthur (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at Lake Wakatipu Care Home, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, aged 76 years. Dearly loved brother, uncle and great-uncle of Maureen, Carol and their families.
Rest in peace Bill.
A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Monday, August 12, at 10.30am, followed by a private burial at Queenstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations for Lake Wakatipu Care Home maybe left at the service. Special thanks to the Lake Wakatipu Care Home nursing staff.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 9, 2019