Arthur George (George):

Of Feilding formerly of Kiwitea, and Waiata. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by his family on Monday, July 6, 2020. In his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Grace for 59 years. Much loved dad of Michelle and David Fletcher (Wellington), Fiona and David Hughes (Southland), and Deborah Chapman (Perth, WA). Treasured Pop of Sam, Charlotte; Courtney, Brady, Jacob, Kendall; Cassidy, and Dylan. Loved son of the late Edith and Fred. Eldest brother and brother-in-law of Isla and Brian Knight (dec), Esme (dec) and Cliff Smith (dec), Mervyn and Mary, Mavis and Walter Cotton (dec), Alex and Elaine, Trevor and Liz, and Shirley and Bryan Phillips. Loved son-in-law of the late Natty and Arthur Walkley and brother-in-law of Alvina and David Johnson, and Rod (dec) and Gloria. Special thanks to Pat Turner from Lavender Blue for all your help. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Ambulance Feilding would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Billett family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. A celebration of Georges life will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11.00am.





NZIFH



Published in Southland Times on July 18, 2020

