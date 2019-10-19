REID, Aroha Anne:
Aroha's family wish to acknowledge and sincerely thank all family and friends for their generous love and support shown to us after the loss of our dear Aroha. Special thanks to the Hokonui Runanga for your support and helping make Aroha's Tangi a true celebration of her life. Thank you to Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services for your care of Aroha. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement as many addresses are unknown. Arohanui to all.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019