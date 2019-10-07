REID, Aroha Anne:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side. Loved daughter of Neta. Much loved partner and best friend of Chez. Dearly loved mum of Michelle and Dave. Loved step mum of Tia, Elizabeth, and Dean. Loved Grandmother of Cody, Matthew, Josh, and Katie, and a loved Great-grandmother, Aunty and friend. A service for Aroha will be held in the Hokonui Runanga, 140 Charlton Road, Gore on Tuesday at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 19 Wigan Street, Gore 9710.
