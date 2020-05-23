MILLS, Archie

(Alister George):

17.12.1936 - 28.02.2020

Valda, Kenneth, Wendy, Gaynor, and extended family, would like to acknowledge all the support and kindness shown to us from family and friends following Archie's death. We greatly appreciate the phone calls, cards, flowers, food etc, and all who attended the funeral. Also many thanks to doctors and nurses for your compassionate care over the last few years, ENT Clinic, Stoma Clinic, and not forgetting the Medical Ward staff, for your kindness to us the family, as well as Archie in his last hours. Very special thanks to Donna White (Avenal Funeral Home), and Sharyn Payne (funeral celebrant), for your support, guidance and patience.



