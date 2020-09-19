BIDDLE,
Aparehama (Bruce):
Peacefully surrounded by his whanau, at home on September 17, 2020, Aparehama (Abraham) Biddle, known as Bruce, in his 81st year. Loved husband and soulmate of Jenny. The best Dad and father-in-law of Toni and Kris MacLellan, and Kylie and Jaime McKenzie. Most amazing and fun Koro of Harley and Tayler, Isaiah Runi, Kade; Tre and Ilanda, Caleb and Roisin, Tuki, and Summer. Great-Grandad of Kora Ann Biddle.
"Our whanau would like to thank the staff at Clare House for their love, kindness, and care for our Taonga over the last 18 months. Also, to the Hospice doctors and palliative care staff, thank you for your support to us on our Dad's final journey".
Dad will be resting at Te Tomairangi Marae, 54 Eye Street, Invercargill, until we celebrate his wonderful life with a service also held at the Marae on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2020