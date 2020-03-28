TURNER, Anthony (Tony):
Peacefully after a courageous battle Tony passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Loving husband and best friend of Isobel. Loving father and father-in-law of Michelle, Jolene and Andrew, and Shane and Trina. Dearly loved Grandpop of Ella-Rose, Caleb, Emilee, Madison, Carter, Harper, Liam, and Emma. Loved brother of Joycelin and Michael, and Kim, and brother-in-law of Alistair. Heartfelt thanks to Calvary Hospital for their compassion and care of Tony and also the wonderful team at Hospice Southland and the day programme. Messages to 9 Marjorie Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 28, 2020