McARA, Anthony (Tony):
A year ago today you dismounted your bike
for the last time!
Your passion for cycling and deer farming was only surpassed by your love of your family. You crammed so much into your life, never letting anything stop you getting things done. There was still so much more that you hadn't achieved but time was not your friend.
We love you and miss you every day.
- Jan, Neil and Nic, Paul and Danielle, Kelly and Nick, and your 6 beautiful grandkids.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 2, 2019
