FLANNERY,
Anthony Michael (Tony):
Peacefully in Dunstan Hospital, Clyde, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Corranne for 51 years, loved father and father-in-law of Kristen (Auckland), Melissa (Christchurch), George and Julie (Alexandra). Loved Granddad of Eva, Luke; Ella, Mia, Ana, and Lila. Loved son of the late Margaret and Mick, loved brother and brother-in-law of Angela, Monica, Margaret and Tom Hewson, and Patsy Morrison, loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Tony's family wish to thank staff at Dunstan Hospital for their wonderful care. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in St John The Baptist Catholic Church, 3 Kilarney Street, Alexandra, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 22 Earnscleugh Road, Alexandra 9320.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 30, 2019