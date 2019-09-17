COTTERELL,

Anthony Ambrose (Tony):



#656106 J Force. On Sunday, September 15, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family, in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Betty (who passed on August 19, 2019) for nearly 68 years, and dearly loved and special Dad and father-in-law of Maureen and Mark Gane (Invercargill), Gerard and Frances (Auckland), Peter and Pip (Palmerston North), Stephen and Charlene (Leithfield), Maree and Murray Gray (Wellington), Katrina and Brent Borcoskie (Sefton). Loved Poppa and great-grandfather of Michael and Siena, Nicola, Matthew and Dylan, Andrew, Jo, Cameron and Ellie; James; Matthew and Timothy; Jack and Jessica; Catherine, Raponi and Noah, Robbie, Hannah and Georgia; Tessa and Katie.

"Rest in peace"

Messages may be addressed to the Cotterell family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/aacotterelle1509. A Requiem Mass for Anthony will be Celebrated at Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Christchurch, This Day (Wednesday), at 10.30am.





