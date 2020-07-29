AUSTIN,
Anthony James (Tony):
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, sadly passed away unexpectedly in Roxburgh. Dearly loved husband and friend of Denise. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Melissa, Penny and Mark, Simon and Julia, Grandfather of Shaun*, Matthew, Tegan, and Flynn and faithful companion of Katie.
"Gone from our Sight but never from our Hearts"
Tony is resting at home until a service to celebrate his life will be held in the Te Anau Club, on Thursday, July 30, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations can be made at the service for Lakes District Air Rescue Service. Messages to Denise Austin, 25 Tawera Place, Te Anau 9679, or on Tony's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on July 29, 2020