Guest Book
  • "Denise we are so very sorry to hear about Tony Our thoughts..."
    - Linda & Lloyd MATHESON
  • "Im so sorry to hear of Tonys passing, my thoughts are with..."
    - Amanda Murdoch (nee Ewing)
  • "Terribly saddened at the passing of Tony. Our thoughts are..."
    - Suellen & Allan Beaman
  • "Sincere sympathy to you Denise, Melissa and families,on the..."
    - Liz Newell
Death Notice


AUSTIN,
Anthony James (Tony):
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, sadly passed away unexpectedly in Roxburgh. Dearly loved husband and friend of Denise. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Melissa, Penny and Mark, Simon and Julia, Grandfather of Shaun*, Matthew, Tegan, and Flynn and faithful companion of Katie.
"Gone from our Sight but never from our Hearts"
Tony is resting at home until a service to celebrate his life will be held in the Te Anau Club, on Thursday, July 30, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations can be made at the service for Lakes District Air Rescue Service. Messages to Denise Austin, 25 Tawera Place, Te Anau 9679, or on Tony's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on July 29, 2020
