WINTER, Annie (Anne):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 10, 2020; aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stan and Heather (Lumsden), loved grandmother of Raewyn, and Jason, and special great-Gran to Matt, loved sister of Margaret. Special thanks to the staff of Vickery Court and Dr Fowler for the loving care shown to Anne. Funeral details to be advised in Saturday's Southland Times and online. Messages C/- PO Box 1345, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 12, 2020