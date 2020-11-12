Annie WINTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie WINTER.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

WINTER, Annie (Anne):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, November 10, 2020; aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late David, loved mother and mother-in-law of Stan and Heather (Lumsden), loved grandmother of Raewyn, and Jason, and special great-Gran to Matt, loved sister of Margaret. Special thanks to the staff of Vickery Court and Dr Fowler for the loving care shown to Anne. Funeral details to be advised in Saturday's Southland Times and online. Messages C/- PO Box 1345, Invercargill.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.