SOPER, Annie:
In her 92nd year. (Peacefully) on Sunday, September 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family and in the special and loving care of Marg and all the staff at Albany House, Gore. Loved wife of Kevin*, loved mother and mother-in-law of Doug* and Bev (Invercargill), Maree and Robin Stevenson, Mervyn and Joyce, Colin* and Linda, Roger and Noelene (all of Gore). Much loved Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great, great, granddaughter.
"God saw the road was too rough, the hill too steep to climb, So he gently closed your eyes, and whispered, Peace be Thine.
"Rest in Peace."
A service of celebration for Mum's life will be held in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Thursday, September 26, at 1.30pm, then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to 24 McDougall Street, Gore 9710. (*denotes deceased).
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019