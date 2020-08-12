STEVENS, Annette:
At her home on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of Rev. Ewing Stevens, loved mother of Jenny, Jane, Adam, and the late Jason and the late Rosemary, and grandchildren Jana, Billy, Sienna and Sonny, and great-grandchildren William and Beauden. Loved aunt to an extended family. A private service was held in her home at Alexandra, on Tuesday, August 11, followed by a cremation. Messages to 230 Hillview Rd, No 1 RD, Alexandra or [email protected]
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 12, 2020