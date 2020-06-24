MATHESON, Annette Alicia
(nee Frobarth):
On June 20, 2020, at Vickery Court with family, Annette passed away aged 84 years. Much beloved wife of Alan for 59 years. Loved mother to David, Ewen and Suzanne, and Fiona, and grandma to Jack, Regan and Corey. A celebratory farewell for Annette will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2.00pm. The family would like to acknowledge the care and support given to Annette by Dr Ewan Adam and colleagues and the staff at Vickery Court. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the Matheson family may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 26, 2020