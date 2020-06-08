COSMAN,
Annette Marie (nee Rose):
It is with much sadness that we wish to advise of Mum's passing on Friday, June 5, 2020, after a very courageous battle. Loved wife of the late Richard. Dearly loved mother and friend of Francis, Lena, Joan and Mark. Special Nan to Sarah and Dwayne Meadows, James, and Kade, and loved G-Nan to Skylar and Alyssa. A loved sister, sister-in-law, and Aunty to all her nieces and nephews, and very much loved by her family in the USA. Rosary will be held in the Church on Wednesday evening at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass for Mum will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Thursday, June 11 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 45 Hamilton St, Gore 9710.
"Forever in our hearts"
Published in Southland Times from June 8 to June 10, 2020