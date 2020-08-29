Acknowledgement

MATHESON,

Rev. Alan Charles:

MATHESON,

Annette Alicia (nee Frobarth):

1936 - 2020

David, Ewen and Suzanne, and Fiona along with our extended family would like to sincerely thank the generous people who contacted us during the loss of our much loved parents, grandparents, sister and brother, aunt and uncle. To the many people who came to the services, we are very appreciative of your friendship and support to our parents. We are very blessed that they are together and that the timing meant we could be with them and then with you to celebrate their lives. Annette and Alan would, as we do, wish you well during these unprecedented times.

May they rest in peace.



Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers