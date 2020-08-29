MATHESON,
Rev. Alan Charles:
MATHESON,
Annette Alicia (nee Frobarth):
1936 - 2020
David, Ewen and Suzanne, and Fiona along with our extended family would like to sincerely thank the generous people who contacted us during the loss of our much loved parents, grandparents, sister and brother, aunt and uncle. To the many people who came to the services, we are very appreciative of your friendship and support to our parents. We are very blessed that they are together and that the timing meant we could be with them and then with you to celebrate their lives. Annette and Alan would, as we do, wish you well during these unprecedented times.
May they rest in peace.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 29, 2020