STROUD, Annette:
Died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Dearly loved and cherished wife for 52 years of Ray, much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Wayne Paul (Lake Hayes), Karin and Bruce Harrington (Cromwell), and Michael and Tracy Stroud (Cromwell). Treasured Grandma of Rebekah and Grace; Matthew, Ryan and Amy; Kelan, Aster and Max. In her 74th year, entered fully into the presence of the Lord she loved. At the request of Annette, a private service has been held in the Lakeside Christian Church. Messages to 9 Kanuka Drive, Cromwell 9310.
Cared for by
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 12, 2020