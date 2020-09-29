WILSON, Anne:
On Sunday, September 27, 2020 peacefully at the Timaru hospital, surrounded by her loving family. In her 81st year. Adored and loved wife of Alex for 48 years. Cherished and loved mother and mother-in-law of Jane and Alan Fouracre, and Sarah and Marcel Vickers. A loved "Nana" of Daniel, Hanah and Isabel Vickers. A treasured sister of Shona Nisbet and the late Margaret Randell, and sister-in-law of Olive Stockwell, Alwyn Stocker and Bill Wilson. A loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Message please to the Wilson family c/o 187 Talbot Street, Geraldine. A service of thanksgiving for Anne's life will be held at Geraldine Funeral services, 186 Talbot street, Geraldine on Friday, October 2, at 1.30pm.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 29, 2020