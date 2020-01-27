McLOUGHLIN, Anne:
84 years. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 26 January, 2020. A quiet humble servant of God finally at rest. Former wife and friend of Paddy*. Loved mum of Anna, Paula, Margo, Mark* and cherished mum of Noreen. Grandmother of Joseph, Sarah, Hannah, Claire, Aidan, Nicole and their families.
"Until we meet again
may God hold you in the
palm of his hand."
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, 28 January at 11.00am, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In Anne's memory, the family request instead of donations or messages, would you consider doing a small act of kindness to another. Thank you.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020