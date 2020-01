McLOUGHLIN, Anne:84 years. Peacefully at home on Sunday, 26 January, 2020. A quiet humble servant of God finally at rest. Former wife and friend of Paddy*. Loved mum of Anna, Paula, Margo, Mark* and cherished mum of Noreen. Grandmother of Joseph, Sarah, Hannah, Claire, Aidan, Nicole and their families."Until we meet againmay God hold you in thepalm of his hand."A Requiem Mass to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, 28 January at 11.00am, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In Anne's memory, the family request instead of donations or messages, would you consider doing a small act of kindness to another. Thank you.