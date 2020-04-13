McDONALD,
Anne Noeline (nee Gatley):
20.08.1936 - 09.04.2020 (83)
Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill with family on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Ian McDonald. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of, Jan and Craig, Leanne and Allan Usherwood, Peter McDonald and Jillian Robertson, and Sharon. Treasured Nana of Bronwen, Sarah, Tegan, and Devon. Beloved Great Nana of Luca and Skylar. Dearly Loved sister of Marshall, Margaret, and the late Jim, Moria, and Eileen.
''One run can change your day,
Many runs can change your life"
In accordance with Anne's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages to 35 Conway Crescent, Invercargill 9810 or on Anne's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 13, 2020