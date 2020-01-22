MACE,
R A (Anne) (nee Deans):
27.7.1942 – 20.1.2020
Beloved wife of David, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Ngaire and Paul, Iain and Kerrie, and a loving Granny of Ben and Ellie. Mrs Mace died at her home in Arrowtown surrounded by family after a courageous journey through a short illness. At her request, a Private Family Service will be held in Arrowtown and this will be followed by a celebration of her life which will be held in the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Parnell Road, Auckland, on Wednesday, January 29, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations being made to Polio NZ, PO Box 791, New Plymouth 4340. Messages to PO Box 74436, Greenlane, Auckland 1546.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 22, 2020