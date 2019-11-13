ENGLAND, Anne:
Peacefully at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Much loved wife and best friend of John. Dearly loved mother of Edward, Richard, Robert, and Sara. Dearly loved Nee and Granny of Kate, Simon, and Tim; Michael, and Christopher; Robert; Freddie, and Sophia, and loved Great-Grandmother of Henry. In accordance with Anne's wishes, a private service will be held. The family warmly invite close friends to a gathering to share memories and afternoon tea on Monday, November 18 at 29 Meldrum Street, Winton, at 2.00pm. Messages may be sent to Anne's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019