Acknowledgement

BROWNING,

Anne Jane (nee Kelly):

18.04.1922 - 10.10.2020

Annette, Linda, Wendy, Greg, and their families, would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness with the passing of our dear Mum, Nana and Old-Nana. For your attendance to her funeral service, for the phone calls, cards, food and lovely flowers, our heartfelt thanks. A huge thank you to the caregivers who cared for Mum at her home in Dublin Street, also to the staff at Ascot Care Home for your support and care of Mum over the past seven months. The compassion shown to us over her final days was outstanding. To the staff at Avenal Park Funeral Home, thank you for you support and guidance. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



