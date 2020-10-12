Anne BROWNING

Peacefully at Ascot Retirement Village on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in her 99th year. Loved wife of the late Robert Charles (Bob). Loved mother of Neville*, Annette and John* Sandilands, Linda and Keith Adams, Wendy and Les Keen, and Greg and Pam. Nan to Neville, Jane, Maree*, Nathan, Brendon, Craig, and Megan, and old Nan to her great and great-great-grandchildren. Special friend to Joan, and Kath and her family. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Tuesday, October 13, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 56 Paterson Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times on Oct. 12, 2020
