DICKSON,
Annabel Margaret (Betty):
Mairi and Ray, Diane and Murray, Barbara and Joe, Andrew and Viv, Jeannie and Sandro, together with their families, wish to thank everyone who supported them with their love and kind-hearted expressions of sympathy. A special thank you to Betty's wonderful friends, carers, district nurses, as well as the staff of Gore Health and Hospital. Your loving and dignified care of Betty was such a comfort to us all. We thank you all most sincerely.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2019