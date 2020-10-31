SMALL, Anne Isabel Mary:

It is with great sadness that Anne slipped away peacefully on October 25, 2020, in her 94th year. Much adored and cherished Mumma and Annabella of Lynn and Graham Beirne. Treasured Nan-Anne of Simon and Hayley Beirne, Nick Beirne, and Leanne Yaxley. Loving Great-Ma-Maa of Hunter, Navarh, Isabella and Lachlan.

Miss you forever.

Much loved sister of May Tinnock (deceased) and Jessie Souness (deceased). Loving Aunty Anne of Alister and Rose Harvey (Invercargill).

"Go Play Little Bird,

You're Free Now."



Our family wish to acknowledge the tender care by staff extended to Anne during her many years at Dianna Isaac. They too became her family. Words cannot express our gratitude. Sincere thanks to Dr Coughlan. As per Anne's wishes, a private celebration of her life has already been held.





