Ch'e Duffin regrettably informs of the recent passing of his loved fiancée, Anmari. Much loved daughter of Jan and Annie, much loved sister of Elrie and Chrisjan*. Dear friend to many and a beautiful, colourful soul who will be sorely missed. We invite all to join us to farewell Anmari at the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Wednesday, July 8, at 1.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 30 Suir Street, Bluff 9814.

