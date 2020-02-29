BOGERS,
Anna Marie (Mary): QSM
Passed away peacefully in Whanganui on February 14, 2020, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Stan. Cherished Mum of Robert and Margi Bogers (Auckland), Chris Bogers (Merrivale), Helen and Gordon Craig (Whanganui). Loved Oma of Sophie and Dan Vruink (USA), Ella and Jacob Horan (USA), Anna and Jeff Clearwater (Balfour), Jessie and Ben McMaster (Merrivale), Josh and Chelsea Gill (Merrivale), Fraser and Becca Craig (Auckland), and Alex Craig (Wellington). Great Oma of Isla, Noah, Hollie, Tessa, Luca, and Ella.
Forever in our hearts
The family warmly invite friends to the Riversdale Cemetery on Wednesday, March 4, at 11.00am to celebrate Mary's life and to a finger lunch at the Riversdale Community Centre at 12.00pm. Messages to 1191 Otautau Tuatapere Road, RD 2, Otautau 9682.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020