ALLISON, Ann (nee Murray):
On December 10, 2019 at Clare House, Invercargill, surrounded by her loving family. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved wife of Danny, loved Mum of Brent and Trudy, and loved mother-in-law of Casey and Shanan, adored Grandmother of Maddison and Aidan. Loved daughter of the late Chris and Malcolm Murray. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Raylene and Chris, Lynda and Trevor. Loved and respected aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law of the late Alistair Morgan. Adored sister-in-law of Mary and John. At Ann's request, a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, please forward a donation to Hospice Southland in Ann's memory. Messages to 134 Cunningham Crescent, Invercargill, or at Ann's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 17, 2019