NORTON, Anita Agnes:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved family, at Dunedin Public Hospital, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her 90th year. Cherished and deeply loved wife of John, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dayle and Margaret, *Christopher, Shelley, John and Tsugumi, *Anthony, and dearly loved Nana of Hamish. Much loved daughter of *Arthur and *Janet Hogg, loved sister and sister-in-law of *Marjorie and *Jock Luscombe, *Malcolm and *Norma Hogg, Joan and *Scott Robinson, Leona and *Sinclair Reynolds, *Angus and Pearl Hogg, and much loved Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Loved companion of Pinky the Bichon Frise. Many thanks to emergency services, the staff at Gore Hospital, A and E, Ward 8A at Dunedin Public Hospital, and to Southern Funeral Home for their skill and tender care of Anita. As per Anita's wishes a private family service is to be held. Messages to 1267 Waipahi Highway, RD 1, Gore 9771.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Aug. 3, 2020
