GRAF, Anita Maureen:
Of Queenstown, passed away doing what she loved, on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Adored mum of Jess, Katie, Chloe and Sofie, and their partners. Cherished grandma of Ollie. Loved sister of Josie. A celebration of Anita's life will be held at Moonlight Stables, 69 Morven Ferry Road, Queenstown, on Saturday, September 28 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Colourful clothes to be worn. Due to the attendance of small children, please don't attend if you have had any association with the measles. Messages to 139 Lower Shotover Road, Queenstown 9371.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 25, 2019