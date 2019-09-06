HUNTER, Andrina Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Gore Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Ron, and Gordon Tosh, loved Mum and mother-in-law of Bill and Fiona Tosh, Rob and Judy Tosh, Andrew and Louise Hunter, and Jane Hunter; Anthony Blackburn, and Lynne Aitcheson; loved Gran of Blair and Charlotte, Steven and Julie, J-Dana and Donal, Ricky, and Lauren, Christina and Graham; Tyler, and Paris, and loved Gran Gran of Eliza, and Humphrey. A service for Andrina will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Saturday, September 7, at 1.30pm, private cremation. Messages to 16 Morton Street, Edendale 9825.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019