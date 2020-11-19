Andrew WELLER

Guest Book
  • "My most sincere condolences to Leone and family. Andrew..."
    - Michael Barron
  • "So sorry to read of Andrew passing My thoughts and sorrow..."
  • "Our thoughts are with you all . Such sad news of Andrew's..."
    - Dawn Winsloe
  • "Thinking of you all sending caring thoughts. Andrew will be..."
    - Sheryll Retallick
  • "So sorry the hear of Andrews passing, thoughts and prayers..."
    - Deanne Alderdice (McDowell)
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Invercargill Working Mens Club
154 Esk Street
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice


logoWELLER,
Andrew Blair (Andy):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; aged 58 years, after a relentless battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Leone. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rochelle and Dave, Ashley and Kristie, and the late Amy. Adored Grandad of Rae. Loved son of Barbara and the late Tony. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark, Melissa and Wayne, and Justine and Derek. Much loved son-in-law of Margaret and John McDougall, loved brother-in-law of John and Diana, Timothy and Frances, Andrew and Angela, and Nicola. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A friend to many after 38 years at Tiwai, especially Crew 2 and 3. Many thanks to Dr Phil White from the Winton Medical Centre, Dean from Oncology Cancer Care and all who cared for Andrew during his illness. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020, 2.00pm, at Invercargill Working Mens Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, followed by a private cremation. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations can be made at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 69 Blakie Road, Ryal Bush, Invercargill 9876, or on Andrew's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2020
