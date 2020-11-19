WELLER,
Andrew Blair (Andy):
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; aged 58 years, after a relentless battle with cancer. Dearly loved husband of Leone. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rochelle and Dave, Ashley and Kristie, and the late Amy. Adored Grandad of Rae. Loved son of Barbara and the late Tony. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark, Melissa and Wayne, and Justine and Derek. Much loved son-in-law of Margaret and John McDougall, loved brother-in-law of John and Diana, Timothy and Frances, Andrew and Angela, and Nicola. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A friend to many after 38 years at Tiwai, especially Crew 2 and 3. Many thanks to Dr Phil White from the Winton Medical Centre, Dean from Oncology Cancer Care and all who cared for Andrew during his illness. A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2020, 2.00pm, at Invercargill Working Mens Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, followed by a private cremation. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations can be made at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 69 Blakie Road, Ryal Bush, Invercargill 9876, or on Andrew's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2020