Acknowledgement

WADDELL, Andrew (Andy):

Passed away on July 1, 2019, Dearly loved and admired husband of the late Ngaire. Respected and loved father for 45 years of the Collins family, Joe, Lynne, Bob, Trev and Pru and their families. Loved pop of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A dearly loved brother and uncle of the Waddell families. A huge thank you to staff of Windsor Park for their kindness and support shown to Andy, Gore Hospital Dr's and staff for making Andy so comfortable during his final days. A big thank you to everyone who attended and shared their memories and stories with us all. To Kevin and Liz from Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services for the compassion shown to Andy and our family. To Jeanette McIntyre for her words and input towards the service. To those who sent cards and lovely messages. Donations to Parkinson Society. Please accept this as a public acknowledgement.



