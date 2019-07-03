WADDELL, Andrew (Andy):
(Peacefully) After a short illness on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at Gore Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Ngaire. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Raymond (Joe) Collins, Lynne and Ellis Winsloe, Robert (Bob) and Sharon Collins, Trevor and Trish Collins, Evan (Prudy) and Janeece Collins. Much loved Pop of Laurel and Paddy, Shenna, and Straun; Amanda and Daniel, Brent and Nikita, Megan and Willy; Ngaire and Dan, Andrea and Dylan, and Hannah; Tim, Sarah, Ricki and Penny, and Matt, loved by his great-grandchildren.
'Gone to be with Ngaire'
Privately cremated. A Memorial Service to celebrate Andy's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, Gore, on Saturday, July 6, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Parkinson Society. Messages to 375 Knapdale, RD 3, Gore 9773.
Published in Southland Times from July 3 to July 5, 2019