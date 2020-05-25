Andrew KOTUHI

KOTUHI, Andrew:
Passed away surrounded by his loving wife, son and niece, at Southland Hospital, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Loved husband of Leigh, loved father and father-in-law of Kirianne and Joshua Fili (Australia), Anaru and Sandra (Mataura), the late Nikora, and loving grandfather of Lania, Jada, Corba, and Nikora. Andrew will be resting at home, Mataura, until his farewell at Mataura Cemetery, on Tuesday, May 26, at 11.00am. Messages to 6 Hope Street, Mataura 9712.

Published in Southland Times on May 25, 2020
